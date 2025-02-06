Kenvue: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SKILLMAN, N.J. (AP) — SKILLMAN, N.J. (AP) — Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $293 million. The…

SKILLMAN, N.J. (AP) — SKILLMAN, N.J. (AP) — Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $293 million.

The Skillman, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The consumer health company posted revenue of $3.66 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.77 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.03 billion, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $15.46 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KVUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KVUE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.