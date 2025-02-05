Kemper: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $97.4 million. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $97.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.78 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.18 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $317.8 million, or $4.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.62 billion.

