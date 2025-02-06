Kellanova: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kellanova (K) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $365 million. On a per-share basis,…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kellanova (K) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $365 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 92 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The the maker of Pringles and other snacks posted revenue of $3.12 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.34 billion, or $3.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.75 billion.

