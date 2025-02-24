KBR: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KBR Inc. (KBR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $76 million. On a per-share…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KBR Inc. (KBR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $76 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The the engineering, construction company posted revenue of $2.12 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $375 million, or $2.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.74 billion.

KBR expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.71 to $3.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.7 billion to $9.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KBR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.