Karyopharm Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $30.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $76.4 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $145.2 million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $140 million to $155 million.

