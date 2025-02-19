Kaiser: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported net income of…

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Foothill Ranch, California-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 33 cents per share.

The aluminum products company posted revenue of $765.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.8 million, or $2.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.02 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KALU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KALU

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.