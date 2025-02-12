Kadant: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — Kadant Inc. (KAI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $24 million. On…

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — Kadant Inc. (KAI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $24 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.04. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.25 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The equipment supplier for the papermaking and paper recycling industries posted revenue of $258 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $258.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $111.6 million, or $9.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Kadant expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.85 to $2.05.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $235 million to $242 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Kadant expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.70 to $10.05 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion.

