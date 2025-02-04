Juniper: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $162 million.…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $162 million.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The computer network equipment maker posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $287.9 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.07 billion.

