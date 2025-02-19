Jones Lang LaSalle: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $241.2 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $241.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $4.97. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.15 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.80 per share.

The financial and professional services company posted revenue of $6.81 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.48 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $546.8 million, or $11.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.43 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JLL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JLL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.