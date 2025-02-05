Johnson Controls: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORK, Ireland (AP) — CORK, Ireland (AP) — Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of…

CORK, Ireland (AP) — CORK, Ireland (AP) — Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $419 million.

The Cork, Ireland-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The diversified technology and industrial company posted revenue of $5.43 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.33 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Johnson Controls expects its per-share earnings to range from 77 cents to 79 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.60 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JCI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.