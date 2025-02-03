J&J Snack Foods: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter…

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $5.1 million.

The Mt. Laurel, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The drink and snack maker posted revenue of $362.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $361.5 million.

