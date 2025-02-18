JELD-WEN: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Monday reported a loss of $68.4 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Monday reported a loss of $68.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $895.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $843.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $189 million, or $2.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.78 billion.

JELD-WEN expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion.

