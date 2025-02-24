JBT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — JBT Marel Corporation (JBTM) on Monday reported a loss of $7 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — JBT Marel Corporation (JBTM) on Monday reported a loss of $7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $1.70 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The food processing and transportation services company posted revenue of $467.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $490.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $85.4 million, or $2.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.72 billion.

JBT expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $6.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.58 billion to $3.65 billion.

