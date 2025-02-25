Jazz: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $191.1 million. The Dublin-based…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $191.1 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $3.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.60 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.79 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $560.1 million, or $8.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.07 billion.

Jazz expects full-year earnings in the range of $22.50 to $24 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.15 billion to $4.4 billion.

