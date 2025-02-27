Jamf Holding: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.4 million in its…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $163 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $68.5 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $627.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Jamf Holding said it expects revenue in the range of $165.5 million to $167.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $675.5 million to $680.5 million.

