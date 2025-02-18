Live Radio
James Hardie: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 18, 2025, 5:13 PM

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Tuesday reported profit of $141.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The fiber cement maker posted revenue of $953.3 million in the period.

