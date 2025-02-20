Jackson Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $345 million in…

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $345 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lansing, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $4.45. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.65 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $225 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.81 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $946 million, or $11.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.97 billion.

