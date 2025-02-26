Ituran: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AZOOR, Israel (AP) — AZOOR, Israel (AP) — Ituran Location & Control Ltd. (ITRN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $13.8…

AZOOR, Israel (AP) — AZOOR, Israel (AP) — Ituran Location & Control Ltd. (ITRN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $13.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Azoor, Israel-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share.

The maker of tracking and communications technology for vehicles posted revenue of $82.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $53.7 million, or $2.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $336.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITRN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.