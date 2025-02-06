ITT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — ITT Corp. (ITT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $127 million. On…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — ITT Corp. (ITT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $127 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.55. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.50 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The supplier of parts and services to a wide variety of industries posted revenue of $929 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $926.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $518.3 million, or $6.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.63 billion.

ITT expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.10 to $6.50 per share.

