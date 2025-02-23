It’s Never Been Easier to Earn a Southwest Airlines Companion Pass

The Southwest Companion Pass is one of the most lucrative airline benefits. While other airline credit cards may offer a…

The Southwest Companion Pass is one of the most lucrative airline benefits. While other airline credit cards may offer a single-use companion ticket, you have unlimited use of Southwest’s companion pass until it expires. Plus, it allows you to change your companion up to three times per year, so you’re not stuck traveling with the same person.

However, it can be challenging for most travelers to take enough flights or earn enough points to qualify. Learn how to use this Southwest Companion Pass promo to unlock free companion flights through February 2026 and earn points to book your first award flight.

Why This Offer Is So Good

Southwest credit cards usually offer a welcome bonus between 40,000 and 80,000 points. While these points can help you book award flights anywhere Southwest flies, they are quite a bit shy of the 135,000 points you need to earn the Companion Pass.

For a limited time, new cardholders can earn the Southwest Companion Pass and 30,000 Rapid Rewards points when opening an eligible card and meeting the minimum spending requirements before the deadline. To earn these welcome bonuses, you’ll need to spend $4,000 in the first three months after opening your card.

This promotion is available for all three personal Southwest credit cards:

— Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card

— Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card

— Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

This promotion runs through March 31, 2025, but the sooner you apply and earn the Companion Pass, the more flights you can take and bring a friend along for free — after paying taxes, which start at $5.60 each way on domestic flights.

3 Ways to Earn the Southwest Companion Pass

If you’re interested in the Southwest Companion Pass, there are three primary ways to earn it.

— Flying with Southwest Airlines. Complete 100 one-way flights in a calendar year. Whether you’re taking a short-haul flight, traveling across the U.S. or visiting one of the airline’s international destinations, each flight counts toward earning the Companion Pass.

— Earn Rapid Rewards qualifying points. Earn at least 135,000 qualifying points in a calendar year. This includes flights, credit card bonuses and spending, Rapid Rewards online shopping, Rapid Rewards dining and other eligible activities.

— Limited-time promotions. Southwest occasionally offers promotions where travelers can earn the Companion Pass by taking a reduced number of flights, completing other activities or as part of a new card welcome bonus.

All Rapid Rewards users with a Southwest credit card receive a boost of 10,000 Companion Pass qualifying points each year in January. This reduces the number of points you need to earn to 125,000.

How to Apply for the Southwest Companion Pass Promo

This Southwest Companion Pass promo is available to all new Southwest credit card customers. While all three Southwest consumer credit cards have the same bonus, each card has a different annual fee and includes additional benefits.

If you already have a Southwest personal credit card or have received a new Southwest cardholder bonus in the last 24 months, you are not eligible for this promo. However, this limitation does not apply if you have a Southwest business credit card.

