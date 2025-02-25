Itron: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $58.1…

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $58.1 million.

The Liberty Lake, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The energy and water meter company posted revenue of $612.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $603.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $239.1 million, or $5.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.44 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Itron expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.25 to $1.35.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $610 million to $620 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Itron expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.20 to $5.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

