Is Any Alcohol Good for You?

Is that evening glass of wine or weekend cocktail really harmless? Earlier this year, the U.S. Surgeon General issued an urgent advisory to raise awareness of the growing evidence linking alcohol to an increased risk of at least seven types of cancer. The Surgeon General also recommends warning labels on alcohol drinks highlighting this risk.

Despite alcohol being the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the U.S., alcohol-related cancer deaths cut lives short by an average of 15 years. Yet, most people remain unaware of the danger. Only 45% of Americans recognize alcohol as a cancer risk, compared to 91% for radiation exposure, 89% for tobacco and 81% for asbestos.

If you’ve ever assumed that moderate drinking might be beneficial, new research suggests it may be time to take a closer look at alcohol’s impact on health.

Is Alcohol a Carcinogen?

A carcinogen is anything that can cause cancer, the second leading cause of death in the U.S. According to Dr. Michael Siegel, a professor at Tufts University School of Medicine, alcohol isn’t just a carcinogen, it’s a strong one.

“It is in the same category as asbestos, benzene, arsenic, radiation, tobacco, vinyl chloride and plutonium,” he explains.

And it’s not just heavy drinking that raises the risk. Even moderate or light alcohol consumption can increase cancer risk, says Siegel. Evidence shows that the risk of certain cancers, like breast, mouth and throat cancers, can increase with as little as one or fewer drinks per day, according to the advisory report from the U.S. Surgeon General. According to the U.S. Surgeon General’s report, alcohol use increases the risk of at least seven types of cancer: breast, colorectal, esophageal, liver, mouth, throat and voice box.

When you drink alcohol, your body breaks it down into a chemical called acetaldehyde, which is a known carcinogen, explains Dr. Nishan Tchekmedyian, deputy physician-in-chief at City of Hope in Orange County, California.

“Acetaldehyde can damage DNA and may lead to tumor growth, as well as cell and liver damage,” he says.

There are other ways that alcohol causes cancer. It produces harmful molecules that increase inflammation. It also changes hormone levels, including estrogen, which can increase the risk of breast cancer. Finally, alcohol can absorb toxic chemicals, like tobacco smoke, making it easier for them to enter the body and increase the risk of mouth and throat cancers.

Health Effects of Drinking Alcohol

The effects of drinking alcohol daily might not be felt immediately, says Tchekmedyian. “In general, the more alcohol a person drinks, the higher their risk of cancer, and evidence suggests that the amount consumed over time may be the most important factor.”

“Daily alcohol drinking can take a serious toll,” says Dr. Raj Dasgupta, an associate professor at the University of California, Riverside School of Medicine and chief medical advisor for Garage Gym Reviews.

It’s important to note that the harmful effects of alcohol go beyond increasing cancer risk and aren’t just limited to daily or chronic drinking. Even a single bout of heavy drinking can seriously impact your health in various ways.

Brain

Alcohol disrupts brain communication, affecting mood, behavior, thinking and coordination. It can kill or damage brain cells, and while acute injury may not be harmful, repeated daily consumption can lead to neurological impairment, says Siegel.

Heart

Drinking heavily over time or on one occasion can damage the heart, leading to issues like weakened heart muscles, irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure and stroke.

Digestive system

Alcohol causes liver injury, which is reversible and transient, but not if you continue to drink large amounts chronically, says Siegel. Heavy drinking can lead to liver-related conditions like fatty liver, alcoholic hepatitis, fibrosis and cirrhosis. It can also weaken the gut lining and disrupt healthy gut bacteria. Alcohol affects the pancreas by triggering toxic substances that may lead to pancreatitis, a painful condition that causes swelling and impairs digestion.

Immune system

Alcohol weakens your immune system, says Dasgupta. Chronic drinkers have a higher risk of infections like pneumonia and tuberculosis. Even one episode of heavy drinking can lower immunity for up to 24 hours.

Other affects of drinking alcohol

Drinking alcohol increases your risk for mental health issues like anxiety and depression. It also increases the risk of dependency, accidents and strained relationships over time, adds Dasgupta.

How Much Alcohol is Too Much?

Now that you know the effects of alcohol, especially with chronic drinking, you might be wondering how much is too much.

First, some people should avoid alcohol altogether. This includes those under the age of 21, pregnant women or those planning to become pregnant, individuals taking medications that interact with alcohol, those who experience facial flushing or dizziness with alcohol and people with health conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes to name a few.

For healthy adults who choose to drink and do not fall into these groups, the U.S. Dietary Guidelines suggest that risks may be minimized by limiting intake to one drink or less per day for women and two drinks or less per day for men. This difference exists because women generally process alcohol differently, leading to higher blood alcohol levels and increased health risks, even with less alcohol, explains Dasgupta.

It’s also important to understand what counts as a drink. In the U.S., a “standard drink” contains 14 grams, or about 0.6 fluid ounces, of pure ethanol. Examples include 12 fluid ounces of regular beer, five fluid ounces of table wine and 1.5 fluid ounces of spirits.

However, Dasgupta points out that “no type of alcohol is truly ‘healthy,’ but some choices are less risky than others.” Drinks with lower alcohol content and fewer sugars or additives might reduce certain risks, but “drinking less overall is what really matters.”

Still, the guideline is no longer tenable, according to Siegel, given the finding that moderate drinking increases cancer risk. “The new recommendation will likely be for people to avoid alcohol to reduce cancer risk.”

Are There Any Benefits to Drinking Alcohol?

“There is some evidence that drinking alcohol may reduce the risk of heart disease, but the evidence is conflicting, and more recent studies have failed to find any protective effects of moderate drinking on heart health,” says Siegel.

Moreover, Dasgupta notes the same benefits can usually be achieved through healthier habits like exercise and a balanced diet, without the downsides.

Many people believe alcohol helps them relax and cope with stress. While it may provide temporary relief from emotional discomfort, research shows that drinking alcohol to manage stress can have the opposite effect over time. Drinking to cope with stress may temporarily reduce negative feelings, but it tends to intensify negative emotional states between drinking episodes. These changes can lead to a cycle where alcohol is consumed more frequently to manage emotions, increasing the risk of dependence and other negative health effects.

Instead of relying on alcohol to cope with stress, there are healthier ways to manage stress. Regular physical activity, adequate sleep, mindfulness practices and establishing a support system are proven methods to improve mental well-being and reduce stress.

How About Red Wine?

You’ve probably heard that red wine is good for you because of its antioxidants like resveratrol, but the idea may not be as beneficial as it seems. “Cancer risk factors don’t discriminate between types of alcoholic beverages,” emphasizes Dr. Tchekmedyian. “While some evidence suggests potential health benefits associated with red wine, the evidence is murky.”

Wine, particularly red wine, is often included in the Mediterranean diet, which is well known for its health benefits, including better blood sugar control and a lower risk of disease. However, lifestyle habits in Mediterranean regions differ from those in the U.S., and you don’t need to drink wine or any alcohol to reap the benefits of this eating pattern.

There is little evidence that any particular type of alcoholic beverage is better for your health, notes Dr. Siegel. “The body doesn’t know where the alcohol came from and treats it the same, whether from beer, wine or liquor.”

Dasgupta adds that you can get plenty of antioxidants from nutritious foods like fruits, vegetables and nuts without the added risks. For example, resveratrol can be found in grapes, peanuts, blueberries, cucumber, tomato, red cabbage and spinach.

What to Do If You Think Alcohol Is Affecting Your Life

“If you’re concerned about your alcohol intake, I encourage you to speak with your doctor about your drinking habits. Your care team can come up with ways to adjust your alcohol intake to best benefit your health,” advises Tchekmedyian.

Many tried-and-true programs can help people reduce or stop drinking, like Alcoholics Anonymous and similar 12-step programs, adds Siegel.

“Alcohol is so normalized in our culture that it’s easy to overlook its risks. The truth is, any reduction in drinking can have positive effects on your health,” highlights Dr. Dasgupta. “And if you choose not to drink at all, that’s not just okay; it’s a really healthy choice.”

If you think your alcohol intake is affecting your life negatively, it’s important to seek help. Any of these symptoms may be a cause for concern:

— Drinking more or for longer than you intended

— Thinking about drinking so much that it’s hard to focus on anything else

— Drinking despite causing issues in relationships, work or school

— Getting into situations while or after drinking that increase your risk of harm

— Drinking even though it’s making you feel depressed, anxious or adding to another health problem

— Experiencing withdrawal symptoms like trouble sleeping, restlessness or nausea when alcohol effects wear off

