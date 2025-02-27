Ironwood: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.2 million. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 2 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $90.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $92 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.8 million, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $351.4 million.

Ironwood expects full-year revenue in the range of $260 million to $290 million.

