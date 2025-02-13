Iron Mountain: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $103.9…

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $103.9 million.

The Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.24 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $180.2 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.15 billion.

Iron Mountain expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.85 to $4.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.65 billion to $6.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.