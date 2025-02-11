IPG: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.8…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 18 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The high-powered laser maker posted revenue of $234.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $226.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $181.5 million, or $4.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $977.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, IPG expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $210 million to $240 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IPGP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IPGP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.