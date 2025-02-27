Iovance Biotherapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) on Thursday reported a loss of $78.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Carlos, California-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $73.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $372.2 million, or $1.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $164.1 million.

