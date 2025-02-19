Ionis Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $104 million…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $104 million in its fourth quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.12 per share.

The drug discovery and development company posted revenue of $227 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $454 million, or $3.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $705 million.

