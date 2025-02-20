Invesco Mortgage Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.5 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $76.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $59.9 million, or 65 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $36.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IVR

