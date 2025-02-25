Intuit: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $471 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of $1.67. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.32 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.58 per share.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software posted revenue of $3.96 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.82 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Intuit expects its per-share earnings to range from $10.89 to $10.95.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.55 billion to $7.6 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Intuit expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.16 to $19.36 per share, with revenue expected to be $18.16 billion.

