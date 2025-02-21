Intra-Cellular: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) on Friday reported a loss of $16.9 million…

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) on Friday reported a loss of $16.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedminster, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $199.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $192.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $74.7 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $680.9 million.

