Interpublic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $344.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.11 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The marketing and advertising company posted revenue of $2.86 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.43 billion, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.51 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $689.5 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.19 billion.

