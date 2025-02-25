Interparfums: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $24.2 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $24.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The perfume maker posted revenue of $361.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $361.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $164.4 million, or $5.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.45 billion.

Interparfums expects full-year earnings to be $5.35 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.51 billion.

