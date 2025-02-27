International Seaways: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $35.8…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $35.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $194.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $177.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $416.7 million, or $8.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $951.6 million.

