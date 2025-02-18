International Flavors: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $46 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products industries posted revenue of $2.77 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.67 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $243 million, or 95 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $11.48 billion.

International Flavors expects full-year revenue in the range of $10.6 billion to $10.9 billion.

