International Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — LAREDO, Texas (AP) — International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) on Thursday reported net income of $115.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Laredo, Texas, said it had earnings of $1.85 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $409.2 million, or $6.57 per share.

