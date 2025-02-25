Interface: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Interface Inc. (TILE) on Tuesday reported profit of $21.8 million in its fourth quarter.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Interface Inc. (TILE) on Tuesday reported profit of $21.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The carpet tile company posted revenue of $335 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $86.9 million, or $1.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Interface said it expects revenue in the range of $290 million to $300 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion.

