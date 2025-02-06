InterDigital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $133.1 million. The…

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $4.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $5.15 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.40 per share.

The wireless research and development company posted revenue of $252.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $243.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $358.6 million, or $12.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $868.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, InterDigital expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.19 to $1.42.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $112 million to $116 million for the fiscal first quarter.

InterDigital expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.69 to $12.92 per share, with revenue ranging from $660 million to $760 million.

