Integrated Electrical Services: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Integrated Electrical Services Inc. (IESC) on Tuesday reported profit of $55.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.72. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.64 per share.

The communications and technology company posted revenue of $749.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IESC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IESC

