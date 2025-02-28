Integral Ad Science: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $15.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The digital advertising verification company posted revenue of $153 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $37.8 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $530.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Integral Ad Science said it expects revenue in the range of $128 million to $131 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $588 million to $600 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.