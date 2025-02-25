Integra: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $19.4…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $19.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $442.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $444.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.9 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.61 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Integra expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $375 million to $385 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Integra expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.41 to $2.51 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.72 billion.

