Integer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $32.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.43 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The medical device outsource manufacturer posted revenue of $449.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $446.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $119.9 million, or $3.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.72 billion.

Integer expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.84 to $6.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.88 billion.

