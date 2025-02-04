Intapp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Intapp Inc. (INTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.2…

Intapp Inc. (INTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $121.2 million in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in March, Intapp expects its per-share earnings to range from 21 cents to 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $84 million to $85 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Intapp expects full-year earnings in the range of 83 cents to 87 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $328.8 million to $332.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INTA

