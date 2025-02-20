Insulet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — ACTON, Mass. (AP) — Insulet Corp. (PODD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $100.7 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.15 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The maker of insulin infusion systems posted revenue of $597.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $581.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $418.3 million, or $5.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.07 billion.

