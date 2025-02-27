Installed Building Products: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $66.9…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $66.9 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.90 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.91 per share.

The residential insulation installer posted revenue of $750.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $771.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $256.6 million, or $9.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.94 billion.

