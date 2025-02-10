Inspire: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net…

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $35.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Golden Valley, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.15.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The maker of devices for treating obstructive sleep apnea posted revenue of $239.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $239.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $53.5 million, or $1.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $802.8 million.

Inspire expects full-year earnings to be $2.10 to $2.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $940 million to $955 million.

