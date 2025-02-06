Insight Enterprises: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $37 million.…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $37 million.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.66 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.53 per share.

The information technology provider posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $249.7 million, or $6.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.7 billion.

Insight Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.70 to $10.10 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSIT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.