Inogen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Goleta, California-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

The produces oxygen concentrators for patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions posted revenue of $80.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $35.9 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $335.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Inogen said it expects revenue in the range of $79 million to $81 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $352 million to $355 million.

