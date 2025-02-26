Innoviva: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — Innoviva Inc. (INVA) on Wednesday reported net income of $20.3 million in…

BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — Innoviva Inc. (INVA) on Wednesday reported net income of $20.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlingame, California-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 57 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $91.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.4 million, or 36 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $358.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INVA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.