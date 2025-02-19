Innovative Industrial Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) on Wednesday reported a key…

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Park City, Utah, said it had funds from operations of $63.4 million, or $2.22 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $39.5 million, or $1.36 per share.

Innovative Industrial Properties, based in Park City, Utah, posted revenue of $76.7 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $256.1 million. Revenue was reported as $308.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IIPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IIPR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.