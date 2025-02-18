Innospec: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Innospec Inc. (IOSP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $70.4 million in…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Innospec Inc. (IOSP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $70.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $2.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.41 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $466.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.6 million, or $1.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.85 billion.

